Samsung recalls top-load washers due to safety risk

Samsung Electronics America, Inc., in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), has announced a voluntary recall of 34 different models of their top-load washers manufactured between March 2011 and current production dates.

The decision was driven by reports highlighting the risk that the drums in the washers may lose balance and trigger excessive vibrations, resulting in the top separating from the washer. This can occur when a high-speed spin cycle is used for bedding, water-resistant or bulky items and presents an injury risk to consumers.

So far, more than 700 reports have been made. And nearly 10 people have been injured.

Consumers with a recalled washer will be offered two easy choices as part of the recall program:

The first option is a free in-home repair that includes reinforcement of the washer’s top. Consumers who choose the in-home repair will receive a free one-year extension of the manufacturer’s warranty, regardless of the age of their washer. The free in-home repair is not available for mid-control washer at this time.



The second choice is a rebate that can be applied towards the purchase of a new washer from Samsung or other brand washing machine, along with free installation of the new unit and removal of the old unit. The rebate amount is based on the manufacture date and model of the recalled washer. Consumers who choose a Samsung washer will receive an additional loyalty incentive up to $150 toward their new Samsung washer purchase.

As an added safety measure, all known washer owners will also receive a Home Label Kit in the mail. The kit will include a new control panel guide (excluding mid-control models), two warning labels and step-by-step instructions for applying them to the machine, and a user manual supplement.

Additionally, consumers who purchased a recalled washer in the last 30 days of this recall announcement are eligible for a full refund from their original place of purchase.

Until the repair is completed, the washer exchanged, or the Home Label Kit applied, Samsung and the CPSC are advising owners of the recalled washers to use the delicate or waterproof cycles when washing bedding, water-resistant or bulky items.

To see if your washer is affected, click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.