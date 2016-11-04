Man charged with siphoning gas from east Toledo cars

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Wood County man was arrested early Friday morning for stealing gas out of people’s gas tanks, police said.

Zachery Huffman, 20, of Curtice, is locked up in the Lucas County Jail on two counts of theft.

According to Toledo police, people living on Hurd Street spotted Huffman siphoning gas from people’s cars and called 9-1-1.

Police say they arrived to find Huffman walking away from a car in an alley. While questioning him, officers say Huffman smelled of gasoline and they discovered a hose connected to a gas can by the car they found him next to.

Huffman was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning. He remained jailed at the time this story was written.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.