Man charged with siphoning gas from east Toledo cars

Zachery Huffman (Source: Toledo Police) Zachery Huffman (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Wood County man was arrested early Friday morning for stealing gas out of people’s gas tanks, police said. 

Zachery Huffman, 20, of Curtice, is locked up in the Lucas County Jail on two counts of theft. 

According to Toledo police, people living on Hurd Street spotted Huffman siphoning gas from people’s cars and called 9-1-1. 

Police say they arrived to find Huffman walking away from a car in an alley. While questioning him, officers say Huffman smelled of gasoline and they discovered a hose connected to a gas can by the car they found him next to. 

Huffman was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning. He remained jailed at the time this story was written. 

