Early voting hours ahead of Election Day

Election Day is just days away, but don't worry, there's still time to beat the lines at the polls!

Voters in Lucas and Wood County can cast their vote early all the way up to Election Day.

The Lucas County early voting center is located at the Ohio Means Jobs building between 13th and 14th at 1301 Monroe Street.

The Wood County early voting center is located at the Wood County Board of Elections building at 1 Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, OH 43402.

Hours at both locations are:

Friday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

On Election Day, the early voting center will officially be closed, and people will have to check the Board of Elections website to see where their specific voting precinct is.

