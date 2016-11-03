Rossford to vote on school facilities bond and levy

Rossford Schools want you to support a school facilities proposal on election day.

"We need to get our kids in 21st century learning environments. I mean this is, it's absolutely paramount that we do that for our students,"said Superintendent of the district Dan Creps.

According to Creps, the bond is 4.4 mills for 37 years, coupled with a permanent improvement levy at 7 mills that is continuous. All together they will raise $71 million. That translates to about $400 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

"The facilities we have, while they've done a nice job serving us, we need to make sure they're progressive so our kids are competitive with all the communities around us," said Creps.

The plan includes renovations and new construction at the Glenwood site, which would become pre-k through fifth grade. And a mix of renovations and additions at the downtown site, which will be home to grades six through 12 and administration. Plus upgrades to the stadium.

But some feel this plan is a bit too much, like school board member Tiffany Densic, who originally voted the plan down.

"I've looked at the numbers, we can do a lot more renovation, a lot less new. And stay within our bonding cap of $31.4 million and get something through the system that the district would actually support and the residents would support," said Densic.

If the plan fails, the superintendent says they will regroup and come back with another proposal.



Follow WTOL:



Download our news app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.