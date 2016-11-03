Wauseon Police simulate shooting scenarios with the community

Police officers are under close watch across the country from the neighbors they're tasked with protecting and serving. Some departments are trying

to clear up misconceptions that can strain their relationship with the public.

One of those is the difficulty of making split second decisions while on the job. While police officers have to do this every day, community members don’t often get to experience the stressful situation.

But Thursday Wauseon community members could experience just what their police officers must do.

By trade, Anthony Brown works in shipping, but Thursday he played to role of a police officer during Wauseon Police Department’s “Use of Force, You

Make the Call Event.”

"Just understanding more how they make decisions that can save their lives and the lives of many other people," said Anthony Brown, who attended the simulator Tuesday.

Participants were suited up with protective gear and handed their weapon, an airsoft gun. Anthony was thrown into a scenario where there were loud bangs heard and a child was on scene much like what happened in Cleveland.

"It elevated very quickly and she pointed that gun at me and I had to shoot her and as a police officer I had to shoot her."

He later found out her gun was a toy.

“A police officer is going to have no idea if it’s a toy or if it’s a weapon that could kill him,” said Brown. “Police officers want to go home to

their families at the end of the day. It’s a hard decision that I was forced to make in that scenario.”

Helping community members understand their perspective was why Wauseon police held the event.

"We just want to help out our community and give them a little piece of what we go through on a daily basis so they have a better understanding of police work," said Chief Keith Torbet.

After the scenarios were complete, officers would debrief with their simulators to discuss what was the goal and ideal reaction, giving community members a real glimpse at the difficulty of their job.

"I appreciate the eye-opener it makes you think,” explained Brown. “It makes you more conscious of what these guys go through daily and as citizens what we can do to help them do their jobs better."

Thursday’s class did fill up quickly, which prompted the Wauseon Police Department to plan another simulator session for the public sometime next year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our news app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.