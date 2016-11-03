Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition protests outside the Toledo post of OSHP

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was the target Thursday night of a pipeline protest in North Dakota.

Members of the Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition demonstrated outside the Toledo Patrol post. The coalition came to stand in solidarity with the native tribes of Standing Rock.

Thirty seven members of the Patrol from across the state are at the controversial site of an oil pipeline. There have been clashes there this week between protesters and law enforcement.

It’s all over an 1,100 mile pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The company building the line says it’s safe. But Native Americans claim it threatens the region’s water supply and could harm sacred cultural and tribal grounds.

“People say it’s not a matter if it leaks out but when it will leak because that will happen. There’s always explosions and leaking with the pipeline and we don’t want to risk the water people depending on” according to Maysoon Otaibi of the Coalition.

The Coalition is demanding Ohio Governor John Kasich bring back the 37 troopers he sent to Standing Rock to keep the peace. They say patrol participation is an unethical and unconstitutional violation of Native American people’s rights to protect their sacred burial rights.

“The reason the Peace Coalition is interested is that it’s really not an emergency going on in North Dakota that requires State Patrol from here” says Terry Lodge of the Coalition.

Bryan Koch isn’t a member of the Coalition but says what’s happening at Standing Rock is unacceptable and heartbreaking. Two years ago, he learned he comes from a Cherokee background.

“The Indians out there are being peaceful. They’re standing their ground on the land they rightfully have rights to and to protect” he says.

There are other law enforcement agencies at Standing Rock.

The Patrol sent WTOL a statement saying it maintained safety last summer at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. When it receives a request for support and the resources are there, they say “we try to go the same.”

