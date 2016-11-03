Lucas Co. given failing grade in deaths related to premature birth

Premature birth is the leading cause of death for babies born in the United States. Lucas County ranks among the worst in the nation.

This is a stat that speaks volumes about health in the community.

"It really is a marker. a marker of the community of where we're at and ours is pretty poor infant mortality," said health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

The March of Dimes premature birth rate report card for 2016 gave Lucas County a failing grade. Ohio as a whole earned a C.

This has been an ongoing battle in Lucas County, but it would be unfair to look at it just through the lenses of child birth, there's a bigger picture.

"Prenatal care is vitally important. And getting women to early prenatal care also very, very important. But nine months doesn't allow you a lot of time to fix whatever issues might have been there before," said April Snelling, supervisor of maternal and child health.

A main takeaway from the study is a huge difference in preterm birth when looking at race and ethnicity. Rates were 48 percent higher among African American women when compared to white women.

"Our focus at this point really is on black women and their health and getting those babies to their first birthdays. That's where our biggest issue is and that's our focus to this point," Snelling said.

By focusing on this disparity, the hope is to reach further than just premature birth and effect bigger change in the community.

