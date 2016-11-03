Coalition holds forum on Mental Health levy and Opiate addiction in Hancock County

Issue 7 in Hancock County will replace the current Mental Health and Substance Abuse Levy. County officials say the entire community will benefit its passage.

Opiate addiction not only has a direct impact on the user, but it also has a ripple effect for every single person they know.

Which is why eight Hancock County organizations came together Thursday to show support of Issue 7, the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Levy.

Leaders from various organizations met inside the Hancock County courthouse to discuss the broad impact that heroin has on the community, and the importance of the programs funded through the levy.

Ed Kurt, Superintendent of Findlay City Schools, said counseling and intervention programs are needed to help the children of opiate addicts.

"Them, seeing a loved one going through this, they're being exposed to trauma in their life." said Kurt. "It's very important that we stay very involved with the community and connected to the community so that we can better serve our students."

Dan Sheaffer with Hancock HIRES says it is currently difficult to reincorporate recovering addicts back into the workforce, and a unified program that follows up on those who lose their jobs after failing a drug test is needed.

"Part of our challenge is to identify those individuals, without breaking any sort of confidentiality or privacy barriers, and try to get help for those individuals and return them to the workforce." said Sheaffer.

The Levy would begin collecting it's millage in 2018 and cost the owner of a 100 thousand dollar home 46 dollars a year.

But if the programs receive their funding, it will still take a continued unified effort like this one today for Hancock County to get ahead of the problem.

"This is a huge issue in all communities. The thing I like is we're addressing it, we're recognizing it and we're coming to the table communicating with strategies to attack it." said Ed Kurt.

