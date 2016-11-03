Wife of vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine talks election

The wife of Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Kaine stopped into Hillary Clinton's Campaign office on Thursday.

Anne Holton grew up in politics. Her father was a Republican Governor of Virginia in the early 1970s. She remained involved with politics throughout her collegiate career. Later in life marrying Tim Kaine the VP Nominee.

WTOL sat down one-on-one with Holton. We wanted to know her thoughts on the role religion has on lives of Clinton and Trump.

"I think religion plays a key role in what motivates people," Holton said. "I'm proud to be supporting a candidate who is well grounded."

She went on to say what motivates a candidate is rooted in their faith and supports them to be a public servant for the people.

"One has to be of service to others," she explained. "That's part of our mission in life. It's not that dissimilar to what my husband learned in Jesuit High School in Kansas City or that Hillary learned growing up in her Methodist background in Chicago- being of service to others."

She said Secretary Clinton's Republican rival and not shown the American people what motivates him and how he will be a public servant.

"Frankly he's been all about himself," she said. "Now invites us to think he's going to somehow be magically different. But on something key like tax returns he's being all about himself."

Should her husband head to Washington in January 2017, there will be a vacant Virginia senate seat.

When asked if she'd ever run for his seat to continue her public service, she said, "I don't know if people know this, but the Vice President is the President of the Senate. I will never let my husband be my boss."

Holton said the experience of her husband getting the call to be Hillary Clinton's running mate was overwhelming, and the election itself has been chaotic.

She said her escape is being in the great outdoors and the calmness of nature.

