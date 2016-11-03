Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing for over two weeks.

Steven Adamczewski Jr.,44, was last seen on October 16 around noon walking on Woodley Road.

He was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers fleece, jeans, brown boots, and a hooded tan jacket. He also may have Steelers hat.

Adamczewski is a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is about 5'9 and 160 lbs with a scar under his left eye that looks like football laces.

Adamczewski lives in Fulton County. Police say he has no identification or credit cards with him.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (419)-335-4010.

