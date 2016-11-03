Landlords learn more about new lead ordinance at Wednesday night meeting

Landlords in Toledo are working to comply with a new lead ordinance.

The Lucas County Health Department held an educational session Wednesday night.

The new ordinance requires rental properties and in-home daycare facilities built before 1978 to get a lead-safe certificate.

"To make sure landlords knew relative to the ordinance what they are going to be responsible for and then how to specifically follow the regulations to make sure we can get these homes lead safe the first time so they don't have to keep on coming back and have re-inspections," said Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

The health department is still in the process of recruiting lead inspectors in order to enforce the new ordinance..

