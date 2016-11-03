Toledo Police K9 Officer Okal gets body armor

The Toledo Police Department's newest K9 has gotten some new gear!

On Thursday, Officer Okal received his body armor, thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Thanks to them, Okal now has a bullet and stab proof vest sponsored by the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association of Toledo, Ohio and embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of K9 Falko."

