Toledo Police K9 Officer Okal gets body armor

The Toledo Police Department's newest K9 has gotten some new gear! 

On Thursday, Officer Okal received his body armor, thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. 

Thanks to them, Okal now has a bullet and stab proof vest sponsored by the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association of Toledo, Ohio and embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of K9 Falko." 

