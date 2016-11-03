WTOL 11 visits Wood Co. ahead of Election Day

WTOL 11's Jerry Anderson is wrapping up his #Campaign2016Ohio Tour in Wood County, just days ahead of Election Day.

The county, which has historically elected republicans in local races, has been a win for democrats in the last two presidential elections.

President Barack Obama won Wood County back in 2008 with 53 percent of the vote and again in 2012 with 51 percent.

Before that President George W. Bush carried the county with 53 percent of the vote in 2000 and 2004.

Wood County is a swing county. But some say it's as few as 25 counties in the country, like Wood, that may ultimately decide who wins the White House next week.

WTOL 11 hits the road to see how Ohio is voting come Election Day

On Thursday, Jerry started the day at Bowling Green State University. There he asked Wood County voters what they think makes the county so purple.

"I think the county itself is very diverse in different areas because you have a lot of agriculture, a lot of farmers, but you also have areas like BG, where it's very college, and it brings a lot to the table as a county," said one BGSU student.

"I like to think that it's because of the college life that's here. Since I've been here we've had a lot more students that seem LGBTQ friendly and just the overall feel is more diverse and more welcoming. So, I think it calls for more need of a democratic, libertarian feel and a little less republican, especially with the candidates we have now," said another BGSU student.

It's a theme we've seen across the state this week - a dissatisfaction for the presidential candidates.

But don't be mistaken, it's not just Bowling Green that makes this county purple. Rossford is a big democratic strong hold in Wood County. And then there are other places like the Stone Ridge Golf Club on the west side of Bowling Green, which offer a very different look.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.