Students, safety experts joining in sexual violence summit

Higher education officials, national activists and safety experts are joining more than 300 student leaders from college campuses across Ohio at an event addressing sexual violence.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education says its Changing Campus Culture Student Summit on Thursday is the nation's first comprehensive statewide collaboration on the issue.

The theme is "Generation IX ("nine"): Our Time. Our Power. Our Voices." The nine is a reference to Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender discrimination and regulates institutions' handling of sexual violence.

The event in downtown Columbus is part of a larger initiative to raise awareness about sexual violence among students at Ohio's two- and four-year colleges in an effort to energize and mobilize them to change attitudes on campuses.

Online: https://www.ohiohighered.org/ccc

