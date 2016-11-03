China carfentanil trade thrives as seizures top 400 in US

The Associated Press has found that seizures of the deadly chemical carfentanil have exploded across the United States with more than 400 cases documented in eight states since July alone.

Ohio is by far the hardest-hit state, with 343 confirmed seizures.

The weapons-grade chemical is suspected in hundreds of drug overdoses. Its use is fueled by a thriving trade out of China. An AP investigation last month showed that carfentanil can be easily purchased online from Chinese companies.

Of the 12 companies that initially offered to export carfentanil around the world, just three have stopped since the report was released. Nine continue to offer carfentanil for sale and the AP identified four additional companies willing to sell the drug.

When asked for comment, most denied they'd ever made the offers.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.