Only votes for certified write-in candidates count

It's a contentious election cycle with plenty of drama. All the controversy has many voters saying they'll "write-in" someone instead of supporting the two major party candidates.

If you don't like your choices, you can write someone in. But there is a certified list of write-in candidates for the election, and the Lucas County Board of Elections says only those candidates will count.

"We know some people want to write in, believe me. Every election we have people who want to write in Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck - those type of things. They will not count, of course," said Deputy Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, LaVera Scott.

Earlier this week, Governor John Kasich announced he wrote in Senator John McCain. He isn't listed as a certified write-in candidate. There are 18 of them for President and also one for Congress and one for Senate.

If you want to vote for a certified write-in candidate, you only need to type in their first or last name.

"The only time you need to be more specific, say, for instance, there's two Mr. Brown's - Joe Brown and Mark Brown. Then, in order to determine it, we would need the first letter, at a minimum, of their first name to just to make sure we are counting the vote for the right person," said Scott.

At the end of the day, the write-in votes are verified and counted.

"We send all of our numbers to the state and then of course at the state levels and the federal levels, they determine who gets the electoral votes," said Scott.

Find the complete list of certified write-in candidates here.

