Tim Kaine's wife visits Toledo ahead of Election Day

With Election Day just a few days away, Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine's wife, Anne Holton, visited Toledo to campaign for Hillary Clinton and her husband.

Holton spoke to a group of roughly 70 people at the Lucas County Democratic Headquarters on Madison about the importance of winning the battleground state of Ohio both presidential candidates are fighting for and reiterated that quote, "when Hillary Clinton is elected, history will be made."

When asked, Holton says she is ready for November 8 and to take on Washington with both Clinton and her husband, Tim Kaine.

WTOL 11's Malena Caruso asked Holton about the moment her life took center stage in the campaign.

"It was a matter of knowing when we were first asked to be vetted we wanted to do everything that we could to help Hillary be the next president and we were all in if she needed us. Then getting from that point to going, 'gosh, this is really happening.' It was overwhelming," said Holton.

