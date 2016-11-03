Wauseon Police Dept. offers 'Police Use of Force, You Make the Call' program

For the first time, the Wauseon Police Department is offering a program to the public called “Police Use of Force, You Make the Call,” allowing people to get in the officers’ shoes when it comes to decision making in potentially hostile situations.

“We want people to see what kind of decisions it is that we have to make,” said Lt. John Roof, the coordinator and instructor of the program. “Sometimes we only have seconds to decide what we do in situations.”

He says the department decided to offer the class as a way to begin a dialogue within the community in light of contentious police cases happening across the country.

The department already has a Citizens’ Police Academy program, which offers similar training. But what sets the new program apart is that anyone from the community is able to sign up.

“If it’s successful, we’ll offer another session in January,” said Lt. Roof.

He says they are expecting 30 people to come to the first meeting Thursday, but that more than 20 are on the waiting list.

On Thursday, Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet went to Columbus to discuss a legislature working to mandate the use of body cameras in different departments across the state.

Every police officer at the Wauseon Police Department is required to wear a body camera while on duty. Body cameras are often looked at during an investigation after an altercation occurs with an officer. But the Wauseon Police Department believes it’s not an all-inclusive view of what happens while they’re in the field.

“Body worn cameras are not the cure all,” Chief Torbet argues. “What’s scary is that legislature is trying to make it that we are only allowed to draw our guns if we’re fired at first.”

He says the ideal outcome from bills that are being discuss right now is that each department will have the opportunity to choose what their rules are in regards to body cameras.

WTOL 11's Sara Shouhayib received the new training Thursday with a body camera on. Here is the footage:

The new program is being offered at 6 p.m. Thursday at the City of Wauseon Building, 230 Clinton St, Wauseon, OH 43567.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.