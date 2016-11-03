New school opens doors to public

A brand new charter school in Holland is opening its doors to the public for the first time Thursday.

It's called iLead and opened just two months ago. So far, 71 students are enrolled in the new school.

Regional Director Tiffany Adamski says their teaching method is all about project-based learning.

Tiffany Adamski | Regional Director

"I-Lead stands for International. leadership, entrepreneurial, development, arts and design thinking. So, we try to incorporate the international feel and global focus into everything we do. We are a project-based school. We teach the students how to take a project from start to finish and all of the steps in the middle, whether you're messing it up somewhere, how to pick yourself back up and keep going so you can finish it. We try to infuse arts into everything that we do. And really work on the students' leadership," said Adamski. "We're going to invite everyone in to come and try some of the projects that the students get the chance to use. We do it on a daily basis, but for the public to come in and see how project based learning really works."

Thursday's open house runs from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome.

