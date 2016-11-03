House fire forces couple out of Monclova home

A house fire forces a couple out of their home Thursday morning.

It happened at a home in Monclova Township. Fire crews say the couple woke to the smell of smoke and immediately called the Monclova Township Fire Department.

At first fire crews thought the fire was caused by a lightning strike, but we're told it actually started because of smoldering mulch.

"What happens is as mulch decomposes, any organic material will be begin to, as it decomposes it will heat up, and what we see occasionally with mulch fires or with mulch is it will heat up to the point of ignition, smolder for a number of hours or longer and then eventually start onto a fire," said Chief Kevin Bernhard.

He says homeowners should check mulch around their home frequently to make sure something like this doesn't happen.

Fire crews say only minor damage was done to the back of the home and no one was injured.

