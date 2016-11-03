Dehumidifiers recalled due to serious fire and burn hazards

A dehumidifier recall you need to know about. Midea is recalling several dehumidifiers due to a serious fire and burn hazard.

So far, the company has received 38 reports of smoke and fire totaling in about $4.8 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Lowes, Menards, PC Richard and other stores nationwide from January 2003 through December 2013 for between $100 and $300. To determine if your dehumidifier has been recalled, enter the model number at https://www.recallrtr.com/dehumidifier.

If you have one of the recalled dehumidifiers, you should immediately turn it off and unplug it. Then contact GD Midea for either a replacement unit or a partial refund. Consumers whose dehumidifiers were manufactured before October 1, 2008 will receive a partial refund, not a replacement. The manufacturing dates can be found on the back of the units.

You can contact GD Midea at 800-600-3055 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.midea.com/us/ and click on Product Recall for more information.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.