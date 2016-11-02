Police levy on the ballot in Perrysburg Township

The Perrysburg Township Police Department is asking their community to support a police protection levy on election day.

Police protection is an expected service wherever you live, but is getting more expensive to provide and Perrysburg Township is no different.

"The cost of cars is different, the cost of technology is different, the crimes are different, and just the need for general police response is increasing," said Det. David Molter, who is with the department.

He said cuts at the state level coupled with increasing costs are causing them to ask the community for help in the form of a levy.

"The five-year, two-mil levy will bring in approximately $780,000 a year," said Det. Molter.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 dollars per year.

Detective Molter says they've been operating on a renewal levy since 1999, but it is not enough. At one point, they were dipping in the township's general fund, that had to stop, so they made some cuts.

"We didn't cut any employees, but we didn't hire when people left or retired, we didn't replace vehicles as soon as we would like," said Molter. "We want to be proactive and make sure we're fully staffed and we have people in neighborhoods all the time. And it's difficult to do that with the numbers that we have."

Right now the department is has 16 officers, down from 20 in 2008.

If the levy passes, the money will allow them to fill empty positions, reinstate programs, and update equipment.

If it fails, more cuts could come.

The last time the Perrysburg Township Police Department put a new levy on the ballot it failed.

