School wide recess to be implemented at Beverly Elementary School

Think back to your elementary school days. How important was recess to you? With recent testing standards, some schools have cut back on students’

recess time, but soon that could change.

One TPS school is trying out a school wide recess and it could affect the rest of the district.

Recess isn't mandatory for schools, but some school board members, parents, and students feel it should be. That's why Beverly Elementary School is working with their parents to implement a recess for their k-8 students.

"Recess is a big important part of the day,” said Raymond Mara, a 3rd grader at Beverly Elementary School. “We'll go to lunch, then we'll go to restroom, then we will go to recess and that kind of like gives your brain a rest to use your imagination."

For students, recess is critical to their school day.

"It would be a lot harder to go through because you're pretty much sitting in a class for six hours doing school work," said Sam Mara, a 5th grader at Beverly Elementary School.

While some schools and teachers still offer recess to their students, others do not.

Chris Varwig, Vice President of the Toledo Public School Board says she sees the benefit of recess for students and wanted to try the school wide pilot at Beverly Elementary this year.

"It helps academics, it helps socially, it helps physical activity,” explained Varwig. “Really for the little ones it gets the wiggles out, right? So, they are in their seats all day and if we can get the wiggles out a little bit and they can refocus on what's in front of them, education is a priority, then that's what we should do."

They are looking to add 10-15 minutes after lunch for students with parents monitoring the recess. Although the idea is just in the preliminary stages, parents are excited.

"I love that TPS is constantly making decisions and I really do think that they value the kids and what matters to the kids,” said Sarah Heldmann, mother of two students at Beverly Elementary School. “I think recess is just one little piece of that, it’s a step in the right direction."

Varwig says they are still working out the details for the program like whether to pay parents monitoring recess. She says they do plan to perform background checks, interviews and provide training for those involved, and hope the school wide recess will be up and running soon.

She says if the pilot is successful, she hopes for it to be implemented across the district.

Parents who want to volunteer to help or learn more can contact Beverly Elementary School at (419) 671-2600 or email the principal.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.