Toledo city leaders wait for Southwyck property deal to close

Toledo city leaders signed off on selling the old Southwyck Mall property over the summer, but they have yet to close the deal.

Councilman Tom Waniewksi said the city has yet to see any money from Southwyck. Following a conversation with the city Director of Finance, Waniewksi said he learned Southwyck does not have the $2.8 million the mayor agreed on with a unnamed buyer in July.

Waniewski said this is troublesome because the budget for this year factored in 2.5 million dollars for the sale of city property.

He has several questions now, like when is the city going to see the money. He also questions if this means Toledo will have a $2.5 million gap in the general fund budget that money from other funds will need to fill.

"It's pretty frustrating, especially, not only as a council member, but as someone who rubs nickles and tries to make sure the tax dollar is being spent for what it's supposed to be spent," said Waniewksi.

In a statement from the Mayor's office, a city spokesperson said, "Southwyck is still in play. The budget is made up of many moving parts and $2.5 million is approximately one percent of a $253.8 million budget. The city has been carefully monitoring revenue and conserving expenses throughout the year."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved