City workers preparing trucks for winter snow

With the warm weather recently, it may be hard to think about winter. But city crews are already starting to prepare for a cold and snowy season.

A third of their trucks received big changes. For the first time in decades, an underbelly plow that works right underneath the truck will be put to use in Toledo.

Manager Jermey Mikolajczyk said thanks to a vote by city council members, they will be using new trucks and equipment this year to replace the old.

"Through out assessments, we figured out that our old trucks we're paying way too much to get them on the road, and they're off the road more than they are on the road, so it was time to look ahead and think about leasing to own." Mikolajczyk said.

The updates include new plows, truck beds, an added green light to indicate snow removal, and new signs, urging people to stay back 100 feet, as opposed to the 50 feet of the past.

"We have a job to do, we're trying to make it safe for them as efficiently as possible, so just be mindful when you're around our plows," Mikolajczyk said.

City workers said they only had to buy about half of the salt they usually do because they did not use as much last winter. City leaders also have plans to save on salt costs by mass producing their own brine for the first time.

Brine is salt water and engineer Brad Johnson said it is less expensive than salt.

"Spray brine on the roads, and it keeps the ice packs from forming on the road, which makes it easier for our crews to plow," Johnson said.

Johnson said trucks will be then washed off in here and the salt recycled into future brine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved