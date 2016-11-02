How much has changed since Cubs, Indians won World Series

The Cleveland Indians last won a World Series title in 1948 against the Boston Braves, only three years removed since the Cubs last appeared in the Fall Classic. But to find the last time the Cubs won a title, one has to go back over a century to 1908 when Chicago beat the Detroit Tigers. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then.

In 1908, ragtime was dominant music genre in the country while jazz was still in its infancy. Four decades later in 1948, the first roots of rock and roll were being planted.

President Lyndon B. Johnson and Senator Joseph McCarthy were both born in 1908. Four decades later, singer-songwriter James Taylor and actor Samuel L. Jackson were born.

The last time the Cubs won the World Series, the Anthony Wayne trail was not even a road. It went by the name of Miami and Erie Canal and was part of a water route from the Ohio River in Cincinnati to Lake Erie.

Like today, there was a political election going on in America. Just a few weeks after the Cubs defeated the Tigers, Americans elected Ohio republican William Howard Taft as the 27th President of the United States.

Believe it or not, $15 was enough to buy you a brand new suit for the game. Today, ticket prices are averaging around $2,700 for this series. By the way, a new suit today will cost an average of $200 to $1,000.

Back at home, the Mud Hens did exist and were playing downtown. However, it was a few blocks away from modern Fifth-Third Field at Toledo's first baseball field Armory Park.

In 1908, RBIs weren't officially recorded as statistics and corks in the center of bats would not be introduced for two years.

But one thing remains the same over a century later. It's a long 90 feet to reach first, three strikes your out, and it takes just four wins to win a World Series title.

