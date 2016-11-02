McCord Road underpass to open Friday

Starting Friday, traffic will flow a lot smoother in Holland..

Crews have been working to build the McCord Road underpass near Springfield High School for more than two years.

The project cost $24.3 million to complete. Drivers will now see a roundabout at North Mall Drive and Hall Street.

The Grape Leaf Diner is right past the underpass in Holland. With the closure, customers couldn't get to the restaurant without having to drive out of the way.

"When they're trying to come to this area and the road is closed, they kind of avoid it, and instead they go to a different restaurant or a different area," said Jihad Shaheen, manager of Grape Leaf.

But not every business in the area is feeling the same way. Right next to the Grape Leaf Diner is the 2B Bridal Boutique.

The owner there says she hasn't seen too much of a change because this is a store people seek out.

Her husband, who also owns an auto repair business in the area, says he hasn't seen a d rop off in business either.

But the same can't be said for many of the drivers.

"It's just difficult for people to get around, and trying to figure out where the detours are, when they're going to be closed, and when they're going to be opened," Rory Oates said. "I'm just grateful it's going to be open. I hope there won't be any rain and people can get to use to the area."

Everyone agrees, this opening is long overdue.

"Honestly, Friday and Saturday are our busiest days, so the fact that it is opening on Friday, that should be a good thing, business will definitely pick up," said Shaheen.

The ribbon cutting for the opening of the McCord Road underpass is Friday at 11 a.m.

