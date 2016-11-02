Local veteran, EMT receives service dog

Between 11 and 20 percent of the women and men who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in a given year.

One local veteran with the disorder has a new partner while he's on the job as an EMT.

"The say it takes awhile for that to kick in, but day two when I got her she woke me up from nightmares three times in one night," said Louis Belluomini, an Army Veteran and ProMedica EMT.

He is talking about his 1-year-old service dog Princess Star, or Star for short.

Belluomini has PTSD from serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Star allows him to get back to living and out from behind the trauma of PTSD.

She even goes to work with him.

"Our shifts are long, our days are hard," Belluomini said. "When we get to the wee hours of the night waking up in the middle of the night going out for a patient, she doesn't care what time it is. She's right there, ready to go."

Star and Belluomini went through a three-week training together, and he's now calling her his "battle buddy."

Star is learning how to watch Belluomini's back, block potential people he may not know, ease his nerves and comfort him during moments of stress, as well as wake him up from nightmares and sleep walking.

Coworkers said having Star work with Belluomini is an example of how others can help veterans manage their lives after serving their country.

"Certainly, PTSD in general as veterans struggle with that, it's important for employers to support their employees through this," said Dave Caris, director of operations with ProMedica Transportation Network. "It's a very tough situation for both families of the veterans and the veterans themselves. We wanted to do what we could to accommodate Louis."

Belluomini's battle buddy was made possible by K9s for Warriors. A group that provides all of the training for these furry companions to help with veterans who have PTSD.

For more information on K9s for Warriors, check out their website.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved