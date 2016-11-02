Whitehouse leaders hope to transform park into veteran tribute

Leaders in Whitehouse are hoping to transform a quiet park in downtown Whitehouse to a tribute for fallen veterans.

The park will feature a pavilion, fountain and monuments all paying tribute to our armed forces.

Names of every fallen veteran from the Anthony Wayne area will be featured.

Today marks the kick off to the fundraising project, $250,000 is needed to complete the park.

The mayor of Whitehouse says they plan on relying on gr ants and private funding for this money.

And he hopes, when it's done, everyone can come enjoy this area, and remember those who have served.

Don Atkinson, Mayor of Whitehouse, says, "As you can see from where we've located this in the center of town we put a great deal of importance of people coming to town and knowing that everyone in this area is so supportive of the safety forces and the military and so thankful for the sacrifices that they've made."

The plan is to break ground on the project in the spring.

