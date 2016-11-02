Construction starts on Bancroft to replace bridge and repair road

A main road heading west out of downtown Toledo is now under construction.

New construction on Bancroft Street started just this week. The construction will completely replace the bridge over the Ottawa River. This is located just east of the University of Toledo and west of St. Francis.

A city engineer said this bridge will be completely redone. It is the first phase of a longer project. They said right now they are removing trees that have grown into the sidewalk area.

The bridge should be completed by the end of June of next year. The second phase will start in August which will be repairing the mile and a half long stretch on Bancroft from Secor to Parkside.

Even though construction can be frustrating, the city says this project won't be a costly one.

"This project itself is going to cost around 2.5 million. About 1.8 million of that is city money," said Douglas Stephen, City of Toledo Engineer. "The remainder is the bridge money. On the roadway reconstruction project that's going to come next year that's about a 10 million dollar project and the city is only going to pay about 10% of that."

With the mild weather Toledo has had lately officials said they hope to get ahead on this project so they can make sure they stay on schedule.

