Candidates on Key Issues

There's been a lot of focus on the character of the presidential candidates this election, but do voters have a grasp on where the candidates stand on the issues?

"I voted democrat all the way," said one Toledo voter outside the downtown early voting center Wednesday.

Another woman nearby chimed in, "I am a Trump supporter. I'm a republican supporter.”

Whichever party a person supports, it’s important for voters -- especially those grappling with voting for either candidate – to understand how a Trump or Clinton presidency will impact the social, economic and national security issues facing the country.

For example, Donald Trump is against gun control, while Hillary Clinton supports more laws to restrict the sale and use of guns.

Clinton is pro-choice while Trump is pro-life and supports defunding planned parenthood.

As for matters relating to national security? Clinton supports the current defense budget for the U.S. military, while Trump wants to increase military spending.

When it comes to taxes, Trump's plan would lower taxes for every income bracket, while Clinton's plans would raise taxes on high income earners.

But according to bipartisan think tank the Heritage Foundation, while Trump’s plan would increase economic growth, it would also increase the federal deficit by $11 trillion. Clinton's plan would reduce the national debt by $500 billion.

