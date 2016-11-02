Wood County BOE sorts out missing absentee ballot issue

Earlier this week, multiple counties in the Northwest Ohio area were seeing delays in absentee ballot deliveries.

Wood County is one of the seven counties in the area that experienced mailing delays for absentee ballots.

Now, five days out from the absentee deadline, the problem appears to be getting sorted out.

Wood County mailed out their absentee ballots on Oct. 12, and began receiving calls a few weeks later.

The county decided quickly to suspend those ballots and issue new ones for voters.

330 Wood County residents voting absentee should be receiving those new ballots this week, if not already.

Terry Burton, Director of the Wood County Board of Elections, says some voters have even called in saying they have received their old and new ballots

simultaneously.

If that happens to someone, Wood County Board of Elections Director Terry Burton says he or she should call in and figure out which ballot is active.

"They're only allowed one active ballot, so we're working with each voter on an individual basis to make sure that the ballot they are voting with and returning is the one active in our system." said Burton. "The other one, if it's returned, wouldn't be countable, it's sorted out in our processes."

Burton says early voting is up from mail-in votes, but slightly down with in-person.

But, with this contentious Presidential election, Burton says that could easily change.

"You know, it's a very unique election year, and every presidential is a little different." Burton says. "And this is proving to be so."

