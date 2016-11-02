North Baltimore must offer more employees health benefits

A small community in our area will soon have to find more money in their budget to pay for their employees' health benefits.

The Village of North Baltimore now has more than 50 full time and part time employees.

Which means to meet federal regulations, they have to offer health benefits to more village workers.

By going over 50 employees, the Village of Baltimore is now considered to be a large group employer. So they now have to offer health benefits to 10 additional full time employees.The growth came form the recent expansion of the village's EMS services.

The new health coverage is estimated to cost the village around $50,000 to $60,000, but will not cost taxpayers any additional money.

"I think it's a good thing. It is unfortunate that our costs are going to increase, but like I said, the additional staffing, a lot of it did come with the expanded EMS department and I think we're running a really successful EMS department." said Village of North Baltimore financial director Chris Kirk.

The additional spending will be adjusted for in the 2017 village budget.

