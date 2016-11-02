OSHP officers arrest men for allegedly intending to sell fake World Series tickets

Two men were arrested Wednesday and facing felony charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found fake World Series tickets in their vehicle in Wood County.

According to the OSHP, at about 9:30 a.m. troopers stopped a 2015 Chevy Impala with Illinois registration for a lane change violation on I-80 near milepost 69.

The men consented to a search of the vehicle. Troopers found World Series Game 7 tickets that appeared to be fraudulent, with an approximated value of over $4,000.

After the tickets were confirmed to be fake, 36-year old Terry R. Walls of Merrillville, Indiana and 35-year old Citron A. Mitchell of Chicago were arrested and charged with forgery.

If the men are convicted they could face up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges could be filed at a later time.

