Imagination Station fights for Issue 21 renewal

Wednesday morning, local leaders stood up in support for Issue 21, or the renewal of the Imagination Station Levy.

Lori Hauser, CEO of Imagination Station, Bruce Baumhower, President of UAW Local 12, and Mike Koralewski, First Solar Senior Vice President Global Manufacturing, were all in attendance to address the need for STEM education in the community.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Programs in which projections show there is a growing demand for these careers in the future.

The Imagination Station works to educate and inspire today’s kids to explore these four areas, and knows how crucial the renewal of Issue 21 will be to see out their mission.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved