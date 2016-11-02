Rossford mayor holds news conference for TARTA levy

Another levy on the general election ballot next week is Issue 18, where Toledo's local bus service is looking to keep its public funding.

On Wednesday, Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon, as well as business leaders from Toledo Area Regional Transport Authority (TARTA), held a news conference to discuss the importance of TARTA to the community and why they say the approval of Issue 18 is crucial.

According to a press release, more than half of TARTA’s 3.1 million annual trips take riders to and from their place of employment.

For many people, public transportation is their only means of getting to and from work, and reliable mass transit is a top detail companies look for when they are considering a location for their business.

Therefore, leaders say the importance of a transportation network like this cannot be overemphasized.

Issue 18 is a renewal of an existing 1.5 mill TARTA levy. It is not a new tax.

