WTOL 11 visits Stark Co. ahead of Election Day

Election Day is just days away, and this week WTOL 11's Jerry Anderson is criss-crossing across the state, visiting the counties that could make all the difference in this year's election.

On Wednesday, Jerry stopped in Stark County. A trend-setter for the state.

A purple county, Stark gets national attention every year. In fact, for 11 out of the last 13 presidential elections the winner of Stark County has taken the state.

“That county, with all of its different constituencies, tends to mirror what happens in the state, because it’s reflecting how all the different kinds of voters are reacting to the candidates.” said Political Science Professor John Green.

Green is familiar with Stark County’s politics and history, yet he says this year is different.

“Because of Donald Trump’s appeal to white, blue-collar voters, particularly men, but women as well, he’s got a real bond with those voters," Green said.

On his stop, Jerry headed to the Stark County early voting center, where he said there was a steady stream of people, but no lines forming. There, he got some more opinions from the local voters.

“I don’t want Donald Trump, cause he’s an idiot,” one woman said.

“Well I'm a democrat, but this year I voted Republican and I voted republican for one reason: Because Hillary Clinton is a liar.” said Eric Mathias.

One of the county’s most talked about talkers says he knows who’s going to win Stark County next Tuesday, and he told WTOL 11 Wednesday.

Jerry talked to radio host Ron Ponder of WHBC in Canton, Ohio to get his take on this year's election. He had a lot to say about how lawmakers have carved up the county through gerrymandering.

"We've seen the vestiges of gerrymandering, because this city, Canton, used to be the county seat of the 16th congressional district. Congressman Ralph Regula, who everybody loves, used to be the congressman. Now there's three congressman who represent the entire county; two republicans and one democrat, because of gerrymandering," said Ponder.

Ponder said his main job is to keep people educated on the upcoming election, but he feels like his responsibility is to keep Donald Trump from ever becoming President of the United States.

However, when Jerry asked Ponder who it is that's going to win Stark County:

"Donald Trump," he said.

So far, over 38,000 people in Stark County have voted in mail or in person, which is actually down a couple thousand from four years ago.

Meanwhile, Canton appears to be divided among Clinton and Trump supporters.

Professor Green believes the totals will be very similar to the previous election, however, the voters in the democratic and republican columns could be flip-flopped.

