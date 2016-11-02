Put-in-Bay mayor cited for third time

Bernard "Mack" McCann, the current mayor of Put-in-Bay, was cited again for operating a vehicle without a license.

According to the Sandusky Register, Mayor McCann, 79, was cited Tuesday morning while driving a motor-bike along Village Hall Drive in Put-in-Bay.

This is the third time Mayor McCann has been cited for operating vehicles without a license, as he was cited twice before in early July.

Prior to this citation, Mayor McCann was known to sometimes ask Put-in-Bay police for rides.

Mayor McCann will appear in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on November 9.

