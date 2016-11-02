Judge rules enough probable cause for Daniel Clay trial

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The man who police say killed Chelsea Bruck was back in a Monroe County courtroom Wednesday morning for a probable cause hearing.

The judge determined there's enough probable cause linking Daniel Clay to the murder of Chelsea Bruck to go to trial, which will happen Nov. 10 in circuit court.

Bruck was killed back in October 2014 after a Halloween party, but Clay was not arrested until July 2016, and has been awaiting trial ever since.

"So, people reopening wounds that opened and closed a couple times, and unfortunately for them, this is gonna be a long process," said Michael Roehrig, Assistant County Prosecutor. "The fact that we got out of court today is the first major hurdle."

Throughout the hearing, 15 witnesses were called to the stand to give testimony of Bruck’s final hours and what led to her death.

The lead detective, Brian Sroka, with Monroe County Sheriff's office, was one of the first to recall on the investigation.

He explained how pieces of Bruck’s Halloween costume and clothing she was wearing the night she went missing started turning up months after her disappearance.

On that clothing, a sample of DNA was found and tested, which led investigators to Clay.

After Clay’s arrest, he told detectives he met Bruck at the party and gave her a ride when it was time to leave.

The lead investigator testified that Clay and Bruck stopped on the way home to have sex on the side of the road.

"He had state that she asked him to choke her during the act, and that he had put his hand or hands on her neck for approximately 20-30 seconds," Sroka testified. "At that point, he began to notice that she was not moving. At that point, he checked her, she didn't appear to be breathing."

Clay told police he attempted CPR, but it didn’t work. He stated that he freaked out, drove around and then placed her body in a wooded area.

Family and friends of Chelsea listened on as the coroner explained she could not rule out affixation in her death, supporting Clay's story. But ultimately, ruled that Chelsea died from blunt force trauma to the face after finding several fractures near her eye sockets and jaw.

Bruck’s parents were just two of many people who were inside the courtroom watching the testimonies unfold. Many of them wearing purple T-shirts that said “Justice for Chelsea.”

Originally, Clay was charged with 2nd degree murder and concealing a death.

But Wednesday, the prosecutors asked the judge to charge Clay with open murder, meaning he could be found guilty of 1st degree, 2nd degree or felony murder.

