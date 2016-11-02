Celebrate The Blarney Irish Pub's 10th Anniversary with Irish Boxty

Irish Boxty from the Blarney Irish Pub!

Ingredients

• 4 large potatoes

• 1 yellow onion

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 teaspoon salt



• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• ground black pepper to taste

• 2 cups vegetable oil for frying



Directions: Potato Pancakes:

1. Finely grate potatoes with onion into a large bowl. Drain off any excess liquid.

2. Mix in egg, salt, and black pepper. Add enough flour to make mixture thick, about 2 to 4 tablespoons all together.

3. Turn oven to low, about 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

4. Heat 1/4 inch oil in the bottom of a heavy skillet over medium high heat. Drop two or three 1/4 cup mounds into hot oil, and flatten to make 1/2 inch thick pancakes. Fry, turning once, until golden brown. Transfer to paper towel lined plates to drain, and keep warm in low oven until serving time. Repeat until all potato mixture is used.

Braised Cabbage:

2 1/2 lbs cabbage

1/4 cup bacon fat

1 cups Guinness

Sauté on medium heat for 15 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste

Mustard Cream Sauce

½ lb mayo

½ lb sour cream

1 cup stone ground mustard (jars, not the seasoning)

1 oz horseradish (after having the juice squeezed out)

3 TBSP brown sugar

1 TBSP A1 sauce



1. Combine ingredients in mixing bowl and whisk.

2. Portion into squeeze bottles; label and refrigerate.

Assemble the Boxty

1. Place 2 potato pancakes in deep fryer and brown (approximately 90 seconds). Place on flat top.

2. Place 1 portion of corned beef on flat top and steam.

3. Place 1 portion of braised cabbage on flat top and steam.

4. Build accordingly: place corned beef over bottom potato pancake, then cabbage over corned beef, then place top pancake off center to reveal corned beef and cabbage.

5. Drizzle mustard cream sauce over boxty