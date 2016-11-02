St. Francis Knight's head football coach steps down due to healt - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

St. Francis Knight's head football coach steps down due to health reasons

Scott Knisely (Source: St. Francis) Scott Knisely (Source: St. Francis)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Scott Knisely has stepped down as head football coach of the St. Francis Knights due to health reasons. 

WTOL 11's Jordan Strack says Knisely has had health issues for years, but had asked for privacy. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly