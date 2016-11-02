Majority of Ohioans support raising tobacco age to 21, survey says

The majority of Ohioans now support raising the legal age for tobacco sales from 18 to 21, according to a recent survey.

According to Interact for Health, 22 percent of Ohioans smoke cigarettes, which is higher than the national 18 percent.

“Raising the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products is likely to delay young adults from starting to smoke and, in the long run, reduce smoking-related health problems,” says Megan Folkerth, Program Officer for Interact for Health.

According to the Ohio Health Issues Poll (OHIP), 53 percent of adults in Ohio favor increasing the tobacco purchasing age to 21, which was found among current smokers, past smokers, and from those who have never smoked in their life.

OHIP has also said that 55 percent of Ohioans supported smoke-free public areas, including parks, pools, and playgrounds.

OHIP also states that in 2016, 2 in 10 Ohio adults have used an e-cigarette.

For more information on tobacco statistics in Ohio, click here.

