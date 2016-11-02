Rossford police respond to false gun scare

Rossford Police Department (RPD) responded to a gun scare on Halloween night.

RPD dispatch received a call from an individual claiming that a trick-or-treater near Hoffman Road and Bacon Street carrying a gun around 7 PM.

When police found the child described, it turned out to be a 15 year-old from Toledo carrying a toy gun.

The individual who called in the gun scare was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Warren County, Ohio.

The teenager carrying the toy gun was charged with disorderly conduct and menacing and has already had firearm violations from Wood County Juvenile Court.

