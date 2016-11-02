Needle found in Monroe child's Halloween candy

One Monroe, Michigan child received a cruel trick, disguised as a treat this Halloween.

According to the Monroe News, Ryan Miekos said his son received a Nestle Crunch Bar with a needle sticking out of the candy bar while trick-or-treating Monday night.

According to Mr. Miekos, he and his son were trick-or-treating with a group of children along Michigan Avenue in Monroe and believes that the candy bar must have come form a house in the Michigan-Lorain-Hollywood-Elm quadrant.

“I never thought anyone would do something like that. It’s almost like an urban legend. I’ve heard about it all my life but never saw it...It's sick. Who would do that to a kid? It angers me," Mr. Miekos said.

Mr. Miekos has since filed a report with the Monroe police, but no other similar claims have been made.

Mr. Miekos threw both of his sons' candy away and promised them to buy new candy.

The other parents in the trick-or-treating group did not find any other needles in their children's candy.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.