Clinton will share stage with Jay Z at Cleveland concert

By The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders is returning to Ohio to campaign for primary rival Hillary Clinton in her bid for the White House.

The Democratic senator from Vermont is scheduled to make stops near Youngstown and Cincinnati on Thursday.

Clinton will be in Cleveland later this week and share the stage with rapper Jay Z.

She'll join the music superstar in Cleveland on Friday night at a free concert to get people out to vote.

The campaign began giving out tickets last Friday to the show at the Wolstein Center on the Cleveland State University campus.

Recent polls have shown Ohio is considered a toss-up between Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

