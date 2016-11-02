Suspect shot by Ohio police ID'd as 'Buckeye Bandit' robber

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities believe a man shot and wounded by police last month is the so-called "Buckeye Bandit" suspected in about 30 central Ohio bank robberies dating to 2013.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ikechi Emeaghara is charged with a federal armed robbery count. Investigators say additional charges could be filed later. Court records don't yet list an attorney for him.

Police say he was shot Oct. 21 following a bank robbery in Columbus. They say he pulled a gun on two officers who pulled him over.

Court records allege police found more than $53,000 in cash that was bound by bank straps. They also found a baseball cap and a mask.

Authorities say they think he's the suspect that was dubbed "Buckeye Bandit" because the robber typically donned an Ohio State University shirt and hat.

