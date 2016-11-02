Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit UT student

There will soon be a benefit dinner to help an injured University of Toledo (UT) student.

Nicholas J. Fall, an Anthony Wayne graduate and third-year law student at UT, suffered a spinal cord injury from a swimming accident on July 3, 2016.

Since then, Fall has had to endure an inability to walk and cannot care for himself, and has to go through daily care and physical therapy.

The fundraiser for Fall will be held to help him and his family with medical expenses, equipment, and therapy.

The event will feature a spaghetti dinner, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and music provided by the Sounds of Music.

Tickets are 20 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for children 12 and under.

The fundraiser will be held at the American Legion Post 384 located at 6910 Providence Street in Whitehouse.

Donations can also be made at any PNC bank branch and online here.

