DPU to host free Fall Water Clinic

The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will be hosting a Fall Water Clinic for homeowners concerned about their water utilities.
The clinic will cover water concerns such as flooding, leaks, utility statements, winter averages, and winter plumbing.
City of Toledo professionals from Water Treatment, Water Distribution, Engineering Services, Environmental Services, the Toledo Waterways Initiative, and from the Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District will be available to answer any questions from home-owners.
The clinic will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Home Depot located on 3200 Secor Road.
The clinic is free and open to the public.
