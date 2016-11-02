Douglas Road Elementary is 'Building Healthy Communities'

Douglas Road Elementary School is one of the 30 schools in Michigan that received a Building Healthy Communities gr ant.

They received the gr ant about a month ago and have already seen some changes in student behavior.

"Well, as a teacher, we do go into the profession because we do want to change the life of children. This program is one of the ways that we can educate the whole child," said Sandy Wuwert, the co-leader of the healthy kids club that meets every Wednesday after school.

It was developed in coordination with the Wayne State University Center for School Health, and its primary funding comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The gr ant supplies recess and physical education equipment, classroom lessons, teacher training, handbooks and some of the food that is supplied for the after school club worth the value of $15,000.

What's different about this program from others is that the teachers walk the talk, literally. The group of 6-8 teacher volunteers do all of the activities side by side with the kids.

During the healthy kids club hour long program after school the kids incorporate 20 minutes of walking, 20 minutes of active playing and 20 minutes of healthy snack.

"But usually what ends up happening is that it's 5 minutes of healthy snack and the rest of the time is them out playing on the playground," said Wuwert.

She says the combination of the two has been instrumental.

"It's more comprehensive. It doesn't just have exercising. It doesn't just have healthy eating. It doesn't just have teachers in the classroom teaching these lessons. It's all blended together," said Wuwert.

And the faculty strives to equip kids with skills for life.

"We want all of our children to lead healthy and happy lifestyles. Our goal at Bedford to educate children for life," said Carol Perz, Douglas Road Elementary School Principal.

The program is aiming to have 30 after school healthy kids club sessions before the school year ends in 2017.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.