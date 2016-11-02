Man dead after crashing truck into ditch on Alexis Road

Toledo police are investigating a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning.

It happened near the Menards on Alexis Road. Police say Lessie Joseph-Ray, 31, was driving east on Alexis when he hit a utility pole. The truck then skid off the road and into a ditch.

Witnesses say the vehicle was weaving in between the three lanes when it cut across and went off the left side of Alexis Road.

The Toledo Fire Department recovered Joseph-Ray from the car, and he was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was pronounced dead among arrival.

