Man dead after crashing truck into ditch on Alexis Road

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning. 

It happened near the Menards on Alexis Road. Police say Lessie Joseph-Ray, 31, was driving east on Alexis when he hit a utility pole. The truck then skid off the road and into a ditch. 

Witnesses say the vehicle was weaving in between the three lanes when it cut across and went off the left side of Alexis Road.

The Toledo Fire Department recovered Joseph-Ray from the car, and he was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was pronounced dead among arrival.

